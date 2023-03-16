Average monthly pension up 0.5pct in quarter 4 of 2022, compared to previous quarter

The average monthly pension increased by 0.5pct in quarter 4 of last year, compared to the previous quarter, up to 1,866 RON, the average number of pensioners being 4,992 million people, down by 4,000 people, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed on Thursday.

According to the INS, in quarter 4 of 2022, the average number of contributory pensioners was 4.604 million people, increasing by 1,000 people compared to the previous quarter.

The average monthly pension (determined taking into account the amounts for the pensions of all categories of pensioners - social insurance, disability, survivor, etc. - paid by the pension houses) was 1,866 RON, increasing by 0.5pct compared to the previous quarter.

The average contributory or state pension was 1,778 RON, and the ratio between the average net nominal state pension for the age limit with full contribution period (without tax and the social health insurance contribution) and the average net salary was 49pct (compared to 51.6pct in the previous quarter).

In quarter 4 of 2022 compared to quarter 4 of 2021, the average number of pensioners decreased by 66,000 people, and that of the category belonging to the state social insurance decreased by 39,000 people.

The average monthly pension and the average state pension increased compared to the same quarter of the previous year, by 11.1pct and 10.6pct, respectively.

The ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and that of employees was 8 to 10 in the last quarter of 2022.