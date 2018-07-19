Aviation Day: Romania, one of first countries to have capitalized on potential of aviation

The Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day brings to the memory of each one the Romanian airmen's combat deeds, the memory of the heroes who died in the line of duty at the controls of the planes inscribed with the tricolor insignia, for the defence of the national being and for the freedom and safety of all, says Defence Minister Mihai Fifor.

''Romania was one of the first countries in the world to understand and exploit the potential of aviation both in civil and military terms and among internationally ranked personalities who through their inventions and avant-garde work contributed to the writing of the first pages of the fascinating history of the flight of humanity were also outstanding Romanian aviators, such as Traian Vuia, Aurel Vlaicu, or Henri Coanda. By its historical significance, the Romanian Aviation and the Air Force Day brings to our memory the deeds of the Romanian airmen, the memory of the heroes who died in the line of duty at the controls of the planes inscribed with the tricolor insignia, for the defence of the national being and for the freedom and safety of all," Defence Minister Mihai Fifor wrote on Friday, on Facebook, on the Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day.The minister also referred to those who lost their lives during missions, then reviewed the major objectives of the Air Force, namely to ensure credible deterrence and defence of the airspace, to continue the upgrading of airfields, as well as to meet the commitments assumed by Romania in the relationship with NATO, the EU and the allied partners."I recall here the strategic endowment program with the F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole aircraft, which, after the implementation of the first stage, with 12 aircraft, will continue with the completion of the first squadron and subsequently with the acquisition of 32 more planes for two more operational squadrons. (...) Our country will equip its armed forces with the latest configuration of the 'Patriot' ground-air missile system in the PAC-3+ configuration, which includes hardware and software designed at the level of year 2017,'' the minister wrote.Fifor mentioned in this context also the launch, this year, of IAR-99 Hawk upgrade program, the intention being for this type of aircraft to become the school plane for the pilots to operate on F-16s.He also welcomed the professionalism of the airmen, concluding his message with the traditional wish "Clear sky!"