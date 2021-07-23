Bank deposits for companies and population go up slightly in June, by only 0.5%

The deposits of non-government clients have gone up in June 2021 by 0.5% as opposed to May, to up to 438.084 billion RON, and by 14.7% (10.3% in real terms) when comparing with the similar period of last year, according to a press release sent by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to AGERPRES on Friday.

Resident deposits in RON, with a share of 65% of the total non-government deposits, has gone up by 0.4% as opposed to May 2021, to 284.807 billion RON and by 16.4% (12% in real terms) from June 2020.

Household deposits in RON have gone up by 0.65 from the previous month, to 157.751 billion RON, and in report with June 2020, there was a growth recorded of 12.9% (8.7% in real terms), Agerpres informs.

Furthermore, RON deposits for other sectors (non-financial institutions and non-monetary financial institutions) have gone up by 0.1% (to 127.056 billion RON) from the previous month and by 21.1% (16.5% in real terms when comparing with June 2020.

The foreign currency deposits of residents, expressed in RON, representing 35% of the total deposit volume of non-government clients, have gone up by 0.8% from May 2021, reaching the level of 153.277 billion RON (expressed in Euro, they have gone up by 0.6%, to 31.112 billion Euro. Comparing with June 2002, the indicator has gone up by 11.5%, expressed in RON and by 9.5%, if expressed in Euro.

Foreign currency deposits of households, expressed in RON, have gone up by 1% when comparing with May 2021, to 110.750 billion RON; expressed in Euro, they have gone up by 0.8%. Reported to the same period of 2020, the growth of this indicator expressed in RON was of 11% (9.1% if the indicator is expressed in Euro).

Foreign currency deposits from other sectors, expressed in RON, have gone up by 0.2% from May 2021, to 42.527 billion RON (0.05% when the indicator is expressed in Euro). When comparing with June 2020, this indicator, expressed in RON, has gone up by 12.6% (if expressed in Euro, the growth was of 10.7%).