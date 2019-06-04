BEC announced the full list of candidates to go to the European Parliament: Who are the MEPs to represent us in Brussels

As for the European Parliament elections, PNL has 2.449.068 votes validly cast and obtained 10 mandates of MEP, PSD has 2.040.765 votes validly cast and obtained 9 mandates of MEP, the 2020 Alliance USR-PLUS has 2.028.236 of validly cast votes and obtained 8 mandates.
The ProRomania, the People's Movement and the UDMR have each won two MEPs.
Thus, candidates who will go to the European Parliament are:
PNL:
Ioan-Rareş Bogdan
Mircea-Gheorghe Hava
Siegfried Vasile Mureşan
Vasile Blaga
Adina-Ioana Vălean
Daniel Buda
Dan-Ştefan Motreanu
Gheorghe Falcă
Cristian-Silviu Buşoi
Marian-Jean Marinescu
PSD:
Rovana Plumb
Carmen-Gabriela Avram
Iulian-Claudiu Manda
Cristian-Vasile Terheş
Dan Nica
Maria Grapini
Tudor Ciuhodaru
Adrian-Dragoş Benea
Victor Negrescu
USR-PLUS:
Dacian Julien Cioloş
Cristian Ghinea
Dragoş-Nicolae Pîslaru
Clotilde-Marie-Brigitte Armand
Ioan-Dragoş Tudorache
Nicolae-Bogdănel Ştefănuţ
Vlad-Marius Botoş
Ramona-Victoria Strugariu
UDMR:
Iuliu Wikler
Lorant-Gyorgy Vincze
PMP:
Traian Băsescu
Eugen Tomac
Pro România:
Victor Ponta
Corina Creţu
In the case of ProRomania's MEPs, Victor Ponta announced in February that he will not go to the European Parliament, his place being taken by the next candidate, former Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.