BEC announced the full list of candidates to go to the European Parliament: Who are the MEPs to represent us in Brussels

As for the European Parliament elections, PNL has 2.449.068 votes validly cast and obtained 10 mandates of MEP, PSD has 2.040.765 votes validly cast and obtained 9 mandates of MEP, the 2020 Alliance USR-PLUS has 2.028.236 of validly cast votes and obtained 8 mandates.

The ProRomania, the People's Movement and the UDMR have each won two MEPs.

Thus, candidates who will go to the European Parliament are:

PNL:

Ioan-Rareş Bogdan

Mircea-Gheorghe Hava

Siegfried Vasile Mureşan

Vasile Blaga

Adina-Ioana Vălean

Daniel Buda

Dan-Ştefan Motreanu

Gheorghe Falcă

Cristian-Silviu Buşoi

Marian-Jean Marinescu

PSD:

Rovana Plumb

Carmen-Gabriela Avram

Iulian-Claudiu Manda

Cristian-Vasile Terheş

Dan Nica

Maria Grapini

Tudor Ciuhodaru

Adrian-Dragoş Benea

Victor Negrescu

USR-PLUS:

Dacian Julien Cioloş

Cristian Ghinea

Dragoş-Nicolae Pîslaru

Clotilde-Marie-Brigitte Armand

Ioan-Dragoş Tudorache

Nicolae-Bogdănel Ştefănuţ

Vlad-Marius Botoş

Ramona-Victoria Strugariu

UDMR:

Iuliu Wikler

Lorant-Gyorgy Vincze

PMP:

Traian Băsescu

Eugen Tomac

Pro România:

Victor Ponta

Corina Creţu

In the case of ProRomania's MEPs, Victor Ponta announced in February that he will not go to the European Parliament, his place being taken by the next candidate, former Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.