The Chamber of Deputies, acting as decision-making body, adopted on Wednesday by a vote of 228 to one and 19 abstentions the bill amending a set of regulations on voting from abroad in presidential elections.

However, the amendment adopted the day before by the Law Commission, banning the release of exit polls before 24:00 hrs - Romania time, on election day, failed to clear the Chamber of Deputies' hurdle by 187 to 22 and three abstentions.