Birchall: Romania, as EU and NATO member, remains deeply attached to European and Euro-Atlantic values

Romania, as European Union and NATO member state, "remains deeply attached to the European and Euro-Atlantic values," says Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall in a Facebook post.

She also mentions the challenges to NATO's security."I am positive that united inside the North-Atlantic partnership we'll be able to overcome the threats and challenges endangering our collective security," she says.Birchall brings to mind that 15 years ago, on 5 February 2004, Romania became a de-facto member of NATO, following the ratification of the accession protocol by all 19 member states."Our country's accession to NATO was one of the most important achievements of the Romanian diplomacy, as well as an acknowledgment of the Romanian Army's capacities and the quality of our structures in the security area. That is why, today, after about 15 years since Romania's accession to NATO, it is our duty as well to show the due respect and gratitude to the Romanian servicemen who died in missions under the country's flag within NATO operations," the Deputy PM adds.