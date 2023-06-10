Bishop Justin of Maramures: Every child is a divine project

“Every child is a divine project,” said Bishop Justin of Maramures and Satmar during his sermon on Thursday, marking International Children’s Day.

“Every project of God is not something God has to fulfil and send into the world on a mission without entrusting a particular work. So, the mission in this world depends on God’s project,” the Bishop of Maramures and Satmar told the children who gathered at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Baia Mare for the Divine Liturgy, according to basilica.ro.

“Besides the fact that they are the angels of God among us, they are sent to lighten and brighten the life of parents and to illuminate and beautify the earth like the chosen and pure flowers with their innocence, purity, joy and beauty, they are light for the world, just as angels are light for monastics, and monastics are light for laypeople, children are lights for this world that also has its dark parts, and childhood is the most beautiful and bright period of our life.”

“We remember childhood with nostalgia and what was imprinted in our mind and heart from childhood, the icon of the parents, the icon of their life, their life of honour and Christian confession, their life of work and prayer, their life of sacrifice and a lot of responsibility remains for us an open book in which we read, later, throughout our lives to understand our own mission,” Bishop Justin highlighted on June 1.

His Grace Bishop Justin, who also celebrated his name day on Thursday, blessed the children in front of the cathedral and took photos together.

The Children’s Day program included a go-karting demonstration, sports competitions, road education workshops, games and a folk dance performance.