Bogdan Aurescu emphasizes importance of concrete results in reform processes in Eastern Partnership states

The interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Monday in Brussels in the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership, on which occasion he underlined the importance of concrete results in the reform processes in the partner states, in particular with regard to the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the judicious use of EU support.

According to a press release sent by the Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Monday, the head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the need for the EU to respond adequately to the needs of cooperation and ambitions of partner states, including through a commitment to consistent assistance for reforms, adequate funding and increased access to the European market. Such an EU commitment will substantially contribute to the democratic transformation of the region, the quoted source said.

Minister Aurescu presented Romania's vision on the defining strategic priorities for the post-2020 period of the partnership, including based on the conclusions of the diplomatic tour he conducted with counterparts in Austria and Lithuania, in the South Caucasus countries, with the mandate and in coordination with the High Representative Josep Borrell.Conclusions include: stepping up the joint commitment to an ambitious and strengthened partnership that reflects the need to recover, strengthen resilience and deepen reforms in the region.Bogdan Aurescu also pointed out the importance of recognizing and supporting European aspirations and efforts towards European integration by the associated states (Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine).According to the MAE, the Romanian official called for increased attention to respect for common core values, as well as for the identification of concrete options for intensifying sectoral cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries in the fields of transport, energy, digital, green economy, environment, trade and investment.The Romanian minister also called for the consolidation of the security dimension in the Eastern Neighborhood and the initiation of dedicated dialogue formats on the subject with interested partners, in order to support them in combating the hybrid threats they face and increase their resilience, as well as more efficient EU involvement in facilitating the resolution of protracted conflicts - a topic included on the Foreign Affairs Council agenda at the initiative of the Romanian foreign minister.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, attended the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership with his counterparts from EU member states and partner states - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.