Bogdan Gheorghiu, picked for Minister of Culture (bio)

On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of the Cabinet that he will submit to the Parliament for a vote. Bogdan Gheorghiu was picked for the position of Minister of Culture.

Bogdan Gheorghiu was born on July 1, 1975.He graduated the Faculty of Arts and Acting at the Ecological University Bucharest and the George Enescu National University of Arts - Acting Section, according to his CV published on www.cdep.ro.In 1999, he founded the "Bucovina" Dramatic Theatre, a project he started after graduation. He was a TV producer at Tele7ABC (2000) and of radio shows at Radio AS Suceava (2000-2007). He opened the local station OTV Suceava, a project that lasted 12 months.He was manager of Radio Gold Radauti (2004) and he founded the TV Radauti (2005-2006) television channel, where he was also a manager, and he founded the regional television channel Bucovina TV (2007).In January 2016, he became a member of the National Liberal Party.He was a candidate on the lists of the National Liberal Party for a seat in the Deputies Chamber and he was elected in constituency no. 35 Suceava. He is a member of the Committee for culture, arts, mass media, according to the same source.