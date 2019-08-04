Border Police: 28 Afghanis caught at border with Hungary

Border policemen with the General Inspectorate for Border Police (IGPF) have apprehended 28 citizens from Afghanistan, together with two Romanian guides, while they were attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary.

According to a release of the IGPF sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, acting on information acquired, the policemen in the Carei Sector of Satu Mare County, took action, on Saturday, to prevent an illegal border crossing."Thus, around 9.00 hrs, border policemen, together with policemen of the 5th Rural Precinct Petresti, identified, in the area of Ciumesti, Satu Mare county, two vehicles that were traveling towards the border with Hungary. The measure to intercept the vehicles was taken immediately in order to identify the cars' drivers, establishing that they were two Romanian citizens, aged 39 and 21. Furthermore, approximately 4 km from the border line, a group containing 28 foreign citizens were apprechended while they were heading towards the border," the release mentions.IGPF informs that from the first checks, it was established that the persons apprehended were citizens of Afghanistan, 11 adults and 17 minors, aged between 14 and 31, who were intending to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Furthermore, it was established that the Afghanis were transported to the border area with the aid of the two vehicles driven by the Romanian citizens.As a consequence, the quoted source mentions, the Romanian drivers are under investigation by the Border Police for migrant trafficking, while the citizens from Afghanistan for committing the offence of fraudulent crossing of the state border.The investigations are being conducted by the case prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Satu Mare Tribunal, the two drivers being recommended for remand for 30 days, the IGPF mentions.