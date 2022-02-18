Brasov Mayor Coliban, Irish ambassador McGarry discuss economic development, attracting investors

Ireland's economic growth of the past decades and how it has managed to attract investors were the main subjects discussed by Brasov Mayor Allen Coliban and visiting Ireland's ambassador to Romania Paul McGarry, on his first official visit to Brasov.

"We can learn a lot from Ireland, first and foremost about how they have developed economically and been able to attract investors. In the areas of culture, tourism, these are important components that we can build on. We also talked about our openness to foreign investors, currently providing the CET industrial platform as an offer, and also about the prospect for developing a tourism strategy in Brasov, another area where we can benefit from expertise, competence, outside help," Coliban is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Brasov City Hall on Friday.

Also discussed during the talks was help that Ireland could give Brasov with the development of local community sports competitions, an area in which this country has a rich experience, with Coliban telling McGarry about his intention to organise Brasoviade, a competition with several sports for the students of Brasov.

We discussed the economic challenges we face, the current situation caused by the pandemic, but also how we can work together in the future and the areas in which we can co-operate. We also discussed education, sports, projects in which the city is currently involved and where Ireland has been very interested. We are very interested in green technology, we are interested in smart city projects. The whole of Europe faces the same problems, the countries are at different stages and they face different challenges, but they are all related to the same thing, the way we co-operate in the future, how we make Europe stronger and how we make our cities and citizens more resilient. And how we can improve their lives, McGarry is quoted as saying in the statement, Agerpres informs.