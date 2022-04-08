British Royal Air Force detachment certification ceremony, at 57th Air Base Mihail Kogalniceanu

The certification ceremony of the Royal Air Force detachment of Great Britain, which arrived in Romania to execute reinforced air police missions under NATO command over the next four months, took place on Friday at the 57th Military Air Base in southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu, the Constanta County, Agerpres reports.

The British detachment consists of about 150 soldiers and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, this being the fourth rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu of the Royal British Air Force, after those executed in 2017, 2018 and 2021.The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, thanked all the Allied soldiers in the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base for the joint effort regarding the development of the deterrence and defense capacity, as well as the consolidation of the interoperability between the air forces.The minister also expressed his appreciation for the commitment made by the Royal Air Force detachment of Great Britain, wishing the British military success in the missions they will execute in the next four months, as well as to the military of the Air Force detachment in Italy, who "have done an excellent job in the last four months".The event also included a demonstration activity of joint execution of a reinforced air police mission, in which the aircraft belonging to the British Air Force, the Italian Air Force and the Romanian Air Force participated.The certification ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, his counterpart from Great Britain, Ben Wallace, the Secretary of State in the Italian Ministry of Defense, Giorgio Mulé, as well as the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, the commander of the Multinational Air Operations Center Torrejon, Lieutenant General Fernando de la Cruz Caravaca, of the British Ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, and of the Heads of the Air Force of Italy, Great Britain and Romania.