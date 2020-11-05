Bucharest City Mayor Nicusor Dan discusses online with ambassadors of EU member states

The General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, had an online meeting with the ambassadors of the EU member states, an event in which he showed interest in taking over successful experiences in road traffic management, pollution or the heating network.

"I am extremely interested in taking over the successful experiences from the European capital cities in order to solve the basic problems of Bucharest - road traffic, pollution, the heating network. This was one of my messages at the online meeting I had today with the ambassadors of the European Union countries in Romania, at the invitation of the German Embassy within the German presidency of the Council of the European Union," the general mayor wrote on Facebook.He mentioned that he spoke with the diplomatic representatives from the EU states about the urgencies of the moment in the Capital City, especially about the efforts to fight the COVID-19 epidemic."All European countries are making major efforts in this direction, and inter-institutional cooperation (at the local, national and international level) is one of the conditions for success in stopping the pandemic. I underscored in the dialogue with European ambassadors my desire for Bucharest to access massive European funds and to become, in the coming years, one of the continental capitals in full development," stated Nicusor Dan.