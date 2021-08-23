 
     
Bucharest City sees highest COVID-19 daily case count - 56, followed by Cluj, Ilfov counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 56 and the counties of Cluj - 50, Ilfov - 33, and Constanta - 23, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

The counties of Harghita, Covasna, Mehedinti and Mures are the only ones with no new infection cases.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Ilfov County - 0.58 cases per 1,000 population, and Bucharest City - 0.48 per 1,000 population, while the nationwide average is 0.25 per 1,000 population.

