Bucharest leads with 98,655 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 since beginning of pandemic

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 98,655 and in the counties of Cluj - 29,043 and Iasi - 26,694, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Also, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,319 and the counties of Timis - 277, Iasi - 239 and Ilfov - 239.

Finally, the GCS says that 866 people have been positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting.

