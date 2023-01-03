Bucharest mayor Dan says illegality in documentation issuance, extremely high, Inspectorate in Constructions doesn't work

The degree of illegality in the issuance of documentation - building certificates or permits - was extremely high at the level of the Bucharest City Hall, and the State Inspectorate in Constructions (ISC) is an institution that does not work, the general mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan declared on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.

"As evidence now, in terms of the permits issued by the previous administration, 50 percent of lawsuits end with the cancellation of the authorization. I'm no longer talking about the illegality in the urban planning documents and we're talking about the district Zonal Urban Plans (PUZ) and all the other Zonal Urban Plans that were approved by the previous administration. And in order to have a circuit, a work flow, to ensure that we proceed correctly, it took us about 20 weekends. Now we have a correct process, the permits we issue are correct, in accordance with the city planning regulations and the settlement period has decreased a lot," the Bucharest mayor told a press conference.According to him, most of the pending litigations are aimed at contesting the documents issued by the previous administration."There were many people who sued the General City Hall and in general they lost, because most of the disputes are related to building certificates, on illegal constructions, which we did not issue. (...) All these people lost. All in all, in terms of urban planning, the City Hall has between 500 and 600 lawsuits, which took place in the last two years. And the vast majority of them are about contesting the documents issued by the previous administration. There are as many as 50-60 litigations about our obligation to issue various documents. (...) In these two years of mandate, I have issued legal permits in compliance with the regulations of the protected built area and I saw (...) very, very many interventions, as many as 200, which preserve and restore very interesting buildings," explained Nicusor Dan.Nicusor Dan said that "we have an institution that does not work - the State Inspectorate in Constructions", which is why, he adds, "we will end up having a dialogue with this institution in court".As regards the consolidation of buildings with seismic risk, he specified that on January 12 the draft budget will be presented in public debate, a budget that also reflects the projects undertaken in this field.