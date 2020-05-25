Bucharest Mayor Firea: 8,500 Bucharesters have registered to get free of charge RT-PCR testing

A number of 8,500 Bucharesters registered for the programme "Test for Bucharest," under which 11,000 persons will benefit from free of charge testing of the Real Time PCR type to find out if they are infected with the novel coronavirus.

"8,500 Bucharesters registered to get tested free of charge to find out if they are contaminated with the novel coronavirus. After registration, you will be contacted and scheduled for testing at one of the 20 laboratories of the public or private clinics partner of the "Test for Bucharest" programme, the General Mayor of the Capital City announced in a post on Facebook.She mentioned the tests are of the PCR type, "the most performing at the world level," consisting of the analysis of a sample from nasal-pharyngeal exudate.The City Hall launched on Friday the http://testampentrubucuresti.assmb.ro/ online platform. The tests will be done free of charge, with the City Hall, through the ASSMB, to pay for each tested person the amount of 200 lei directly to the public and private laboratories affiliated to the project.Bucharesters who have no symptoms, which means they are outside the case definition established by the National Public Health Institute, who want to participate in this project, can register for free on the online platform to get tested.