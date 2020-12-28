Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan: I will dissolve municipal companies, as promised

The general mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, on Monday reiterated that the municipal companies will be dismantled, and that the process will take several stages to complete.

"I made this promise and I will dissolve the municipal companies set up by Gabriela Firea, which have led to an incredible waste of public money. The dissolution process will take several stages to complete. At the most recent General Council meeting we changed the composition of the general meetings of these companies. At the beginning of the year, the new general meetings will appoint the new boards of directors and the new boards of directors will appoint the new managers.The General Council of the City Hall has also appointed a special commission for the dissolution of these companies. We have begun to suspend the service contracts provided by the companies to the mayor's office and replace them with public procurement agreements, so that the services are not affected," the mayor wrote on Facebook.

He noted that some of the companies' employees will be transferred to public administrations, adding that there are "several teams" that operate profitably, independent of agreement with the mayor's office, and will be maintained as such.