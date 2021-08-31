Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan: We will have a new parking regulation by year's end

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, estimated that a new parking regulation will be implemented by the end of the year.

"I do not want to say much before I discuss with the majority of the General Council regarding what I would like the new parking regulation to be, but I estimate that until the end of the year we will have a new parking regulation which will change many of the things we see today," the general mayor said, during a press conference held at Bucharest City Hall, where he presented his 10-month stocktaking report since taking office.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that he lives in a neighborhood where parking spots are not marked, thus there is no payment for where his car is parked.