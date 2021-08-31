 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan: We will have a new parking regulation by year's end

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
nicusor dan

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, estimated that a new parking regulation will be implemented by the end of the year.

"I do not want to say much before I discuss with the majority of the General Council regarding what I would like the new parking regulation to be, but I estimate that until the end of the year we will have a new parking regulation which will change many of the things we see today," the general mayor said, during a press conference held at Bucharest City Hall, where he presented his 10-month stocktaking report since taking office.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that he lives in a neighborhood where parking spots are not marked, thus there is no payment for where his car is parked.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.