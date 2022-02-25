Bucharest Mayoralty, Suceava&Radauti Archdiocese, Vrancea Red Cross & alii offer support to war-fleeing Ukrainian citizens

The Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan sent on Friday a message of solidarity in the context of the situation in Ukraine, while announcing the municipality's support for possible refugees.

"We are in an exceptional situation, we have a war at the border. In this context, I want to address a message of solidarity and I want to assure that the Bucharest City Hall is open and available to the central authorities for everything that means possible refugees or any other things related to this issue," said the mayor, in the beginning of the meeting of the General Council of the Capital.* * *The Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti meet the Ukrainian citizens who pass through the Siret customs point with non-perishable food, household items and personal hygiene, water, also offering accommodation at parishes and monasteries, as a result of the intensification of political tensions and military aggressions in Ukraine.Also, a support office is installed near the customs point, where Ukrainian speakers and young volunteers will provide advice to applicants, food and water packages, the Press Office of the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti informs on Friday, in an AGERPRES press release.* * *"The Vrancea Red Cross, together with all the branches in the country, is currently in an extensive process of organizing, preparing and acquiring the stocks of materials necessary to support the civilian population fleeing from Ukraine to our country. In continuation of these activities, the Vrancea Red Cross offers human and logistical support in the accommodation spaces made available by the Romanian state authorities in the triage points, provides basic first aid, psychosocial support and services for the restoration of ties with the family, if necessary. Given the distance that separates us from the border with Ukraine, we are ready to help the Red Cross branches in Botosani and Suceava, including the authorities that offer and provide accommodation for refugees in Ukraine," said Rodica Davidean, director of the Red Cross branch.* * *The Tasuleasa Social Association from Bistrita, known for its environmental and social projects, announced on Friday, through a post made on its social media page, that it can receive between 20 and 30 refugees from Ukraine at its campus in Tihuta Pass, located at the border with Suceava County.In their message, the people from Tasuleasa Social showed their solidarity with Ukraine and "their compassion for the inhabitants of the great Russia, who woke up overnight that their country hates all the world".