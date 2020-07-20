Bucharest Metropolitan Library reopening six more locations to public

The Bucharest Metropolitan Library (BMB) today is reopening five locations to the public and its BMB Artoteca, the arts library, under conditions of maximum safety for both the public and the staff, observing all protection measures recommended by the authorities.

The five locations that open today are: the Ion Creanga branch in district 1; the Lucian Blaga branch in District 2; the Emil Garleanu branch in District 3; and the Nichita Stanescu and George Topirceanu branches in District 6.They will be open Monday to Wednesday 12:00hrs - 18:00hrs, and Thursday and Friday 09:00hrs - 15:00hrs.Also, the BMB Art Library, located on Soseaua Mihai Bravu 4, is preparing to host new exhibitions of contemporary arts belonging to both established artists and young talents the BMB reports in a press statement.The first branches of BMB reopened on June 15 are - the Mihail Sadoveanu headquarters and the Dimitrie Bolintineanu branch in District 1; the Dimitrie Cantemir branch in district 2; the Liviu Rebreanu branch in District 3, and the George Cosbuc branch in District 4.