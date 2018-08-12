 
     
Bucharest Military Prosecutor Corbu: No military prosecutor in Gerdarmerie's command centre at Friday night's rally

parchetul militar

The first prosecutor of the Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office Ionel Corbu on Tuesday said that no military prosecutor was present in the command centre of the gendarmes last Friday at the rally in Victoriei Square. 


When asked if legally, a military prosecutor had to be present there, Corbu said: "Under no circumstances." 

The Internal Affairs minister Carmen Dan earlier on Tuesday said that a military prosecutor had been supervising the entire coordination of the gendarmes' intervention in the night of 10 August during the anti-government rally in Victoriei Square.

