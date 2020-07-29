Bucharest Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations to discuss obligation to wear masks in Old Center

The Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations (CMSU) will discuss on Monday the imposition of the obligation to wear a sanitary protection mask in the Old Center of Bucharest, the deputy mayor of Bucharest, Aurelian Badulescu, told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to him, the measure would be applied for a period of 30 days from the moment of approval."At this moment, from the risk assessment and the data we have at the level of Bucharest, the area that represents the highest risk of infection is the Old Center, a high density on a small area, which is why, in Monday's meeting of the CMSU we will submit for approval the obligation to wear a mask in the pedestrian area of the Old Center in Bucharest", Badulescu said.He added that local police officers will offer protective masks to those in the area who do not have them."Permanently, after the adoption of the decision, for two weeks, the citizens of Bucharest will be supported by the Local Police of Bucharest, who will always have available masks to give to citizens who do not have. We will mount posters for this purpose so that everyone is informed about the obligation to wear a mask in that area", explained the deputy mayor of Bucharest.Badulescu specified that fines will also be provided for those who will not wear masks."Only the pedestrian area, we are not talking about the public catering spaces. The public catering areas are regulated at this moment, we are only talking about the pedestrian area," he indicated.