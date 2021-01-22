Bucharest restaurants, bars and cafés allowed to operate at 30 pct capacity as of Monday

Bucharest Prefect Traian Berbeceanu announced on Friday the decision taken by the Bucharest Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations to ease several restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that restaurants, bars and cafés will be allowed to operate between 6:00 and 21:00 at maximum 30 percent of capacity.

"Bucharest's infection rate today was 2.52 per thousand population. This is the third consecutive day with an incidence rate below 3 per thousand, which is why we legally had to call a meeting of the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations to analyze the situation and make a decision. Thus, by a vote of 47 to one and four abstentions it was decided that starting on Monday, that is effective from January 25 at midnight, several restrictions currently in force shall be relaxed. The relaxation measures cover the HORECA industry. Restaurants, bars and cafés can operate from 6:00 to 21:00 at maximum 30 percent of capacity, in compliance with all the legal regulations," Berbeceanu said in a press statement.