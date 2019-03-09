Bucharest Stock Exchange: Capitalization of companies listed on regulated market, down 1.7pct this week

The capitalization of the companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)'s regulated market has decreased by 1.7pct this week, totaling 154.05 billion lei, still below the value recorded at the beginning of December last year, when it exceeded 165 billion lei according to Agerpres.

According to BVB statistics, the value of transactions recorded an increase of about 53pct over the previous week between March 4 and 8, while the alternative trading system (ATS) recorded a 26-fold increase.This week, Banca Transilvania shares had exchanges of 93.99 million lei and a share appreciation of 7.59pct, followed by BRD-Groupe Societe Generale, by 39.4 million lei (+6.06pct) and Romgaz by 25.03 million lei (+1.98pct). The shares of SIF5 Oltenia and Fondul Proprietatea ranked 4th and 5th, with transactions of 11.37 million lei (+1.24pct) and 10.92 million lei (+0.8pct) respectively.This week, as many as 11,018 transactions took place, with a volume of 111.97 million shares and a value of 227.789 million lei. The best trading day was Wednesday, March 6, when there were 2,908 stock trades worth a total of 68.11 million lei.As to the alternative trading system (ATS), this week saw a turnover of only 1.4 million lei, compared to 38.331 million lei in the previous week. The total number of exchanges was 479, in which 961,439 shares were traded, and the capitalization of the ATS companies rose to 7.23 billion lei.