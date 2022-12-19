Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session with growth on almost all indices, with a turnover of 549.9 million RON (111.8 million euros), of which over 490 million RON (99.7 million euro) represented bond transactions.

The main BET index appreciated by 1.15%, up to 12,100.72 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 1.21%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended up 0.88%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.32%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.58%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an advance of 0.70%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.26%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 17.2 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea securities, which generated exchanges worth 11.7 million RON, and those of Romgaz - 10.4 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Carbochim (+13.91%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+9.33%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+6%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Mecanica Fina (-5.88%), Vrancart (-3.21%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (-3.01%).