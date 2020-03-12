 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange, down over 5 pct Thursday morning

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session down over 5 pct, and 10 minutes in, it recorded transactions worth 7.2 million lei (1.5 million euros).

The main BET index, indicating the trend of the 15 most liquid companies, registered a decrease of 5.89 pct, to 7,887.86 points, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the trend of the 37 most liquid titles from BVB, was down 5.88 pct.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index, of the most liquid 25 securities, lost 5.88 pct of its value, and the BET-BK return on investment funds depreciated by 5.72 pct.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs was down 6.20 pct.

BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, posted a 5.08 depreciation.

According to the BVB data, the largest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Altur (+7.81 pct), Carbochim (+2.5 pct) and Prebet (+1.33 pct).

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the shares of Aerostar (-14.8 pct), Rompetrol Rafinare (-14.12 pct) and IAR Brasov (-14.06 pct).AGERPRES

