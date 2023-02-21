Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) could carry out 15 financing rounds this year, in February there will be the listing of an investment fund, a bond listing and a stock listing, BVB Business Development & Public Affairs specialist Stefan Musgociu said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

"Last year there were 42 financing rounds, more than half of the record recorded in 2021. In terms of value, we came close to 2021. The value of the financing rounds was 1.9 billion EUR, compared to 2 billion EUR in 2021. For this year, we estimate 15 rounds of financing, both in bonds and stocks. February is coming to an end, and so far we already have 3 rounds of bonds listed. Next there will be an open-end fund listing and tomorrow an ETF one. Until the end of the month, we still have one more listing of bonds and one of shares on the AeRO market. I hope that the scenario of 2022 will be repeated to a large extent, at least in terms of the number of listings. We are still having discussions with many companies, many entrepreneurs interested in raising money from investors. We have seen that there is money in the market. We are waiting for the Hidroelectrica IPO to be carried out, to be successful, and subsequently to see other financing rounds taking place. Maybe some are already underway development," Stefan Musgociu told the "Financial Year 2023" conference, an event organized by Finmedia and the Financial Market.

He stated that 2022 was not a very easy year for most, but shocks and crises also bring opportunities. The opportunities were seen through the increase in the number of investors.

According to the information on the website of the BVB, the ETF Energy Patria Tradeville Fund will be listed on Tuesday. ETF Energie Patria-Tradeville is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The fund is aimed at investors who want to benefit from the performance and growth of the shares of the most important companies listed on the stock exchange in the field of energy and related utilities.