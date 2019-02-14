Bucharest Stock Exchange Group posts 2018 profit of 10.2 ml lei, down 31 pct YoY

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group closed the year 2018 with a profit of 10.2 million lei, 31 pct less compared to 2017; the fourth-quarter profit was 2.05 million lei (by 72 pct lower YoY), shows financial data released on Thursday.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange registered a net profit of 9.46 million lei in 2018 (- 34 pct) and had 1.57 million lei profit in Q4 (- 78 pct).

The stock market capitalization of Romanian companies was 18 billion euro at the end of last year, while the capitalization of all companies listed on the BVB regulated market was 30 billion euro in the last trading session of 2018.

The Central Depository's activity increased in 2018 mainly due to the increase in revenues from the registry activity consisting of services rendered to the issuers as well as to the holders of financial instruments, but also on the back of growth of the custodian portfolio. In 2018, the Central Depository's operating revenues reached 15.37 million lei (intra-group transactions excluded), which stands for a 12 pct increase compared to 2017.

BVB Group's consolidated operating revenues amounted to over 39.82 million lei in 2018 (full-year 2017: 38.06 million lei), up 5 percent from 2017, with the variation determined by the advance of the segments trading, post-trading and registry, as well as by the decrease recorded by the investor compensation services and other services.

At the end of December 2018, total assets managed by BVB Group amounted to 214.62 million lei (203.24 million lei as of December 31, 2017), up 6 pct from the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in current assets represented by funds for the payment of dividends by the Central Depository to the shareholders of the listed companies, clients of the Central Depository.

