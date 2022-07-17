 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange loses over 3.29 billion RON in capitalization this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) lost 3.29 billion RON in capitalization, respectively 1.7%, this week, and the value of transactions with shares decreased by almost 10%, compared to the previous week, according to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES.

The market capitalization decreased to 186.98 billion RON, in the period11-15 July 2022, from 190.23 billion RON in the week of 4-8 July 2022.

Share trading generated a turnover of 216.02 million RON this week, down from 239.504 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day on BVB was Thursday, July 14, when a turnover of 61.27 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Friday, July 11, with a trading value of 32.40 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 12,033.4 points.

Fondul Proprietatea's shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions of 99.55 million RON and a decrease of the price by 2.06%.

In the top of transactions are also the shares of Banca Transilvania, with exchanges of 39.69 million RON (- 3.95%), followed by OMV Petrom Transilvania, with transactions of 29.22 million RON (+2.69%).

The most important increases in quotations were registered by the shares of Sinteza (+12.78%), Conted (+11.17%) and Mecanica Fina (+6.90%).

At the opposite end, important decreases were registered by Condmag shares, of 6.67%, followed by those of Santier Naval Orsova (-5.62%) and Teraplast (-4.82%).

Since the beginning of this year, 1,026 million transactions have been conducted on all markets managed by BVB, with a total value of 14.64 billion RON and a daily average of 108.47 million RON.

