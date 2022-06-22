 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest stock market closes in red, with 1.475 billion RON traded on Wednesday

F. P.
BVB

The transactions concluded on Wednesday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) totalled 1.475 billion RON (298 million euros), of which 1.443 billion RON (291.81 million euros) represented the transactions with bonds, and the highest value was recorded with bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The stock market closed in red, with the main BET index recording a depreciation of 0.62% to 12,300.72 points, as did BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares in the Stock Exchange, which recorded a similar drop of 0.62%.

At the same time, the BET-XT extended blue-chip index, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed down 0.59%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, had a fall of 0.79%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, ended the session with a rebound of 0.81%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.22%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down 0.29%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 11.94 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.68 million RON, and Romgaz, with 2.57 million RON.

The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Rompetrol Rafinare (10,56%), Electroarges (+7,58%) and the Bucharest Stock Exchange (+2,58%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Electroaparataj (-7.14%), Transgaz (-5.38%) and Impact Developer &Contractor (-2.69%).AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.