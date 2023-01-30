Bucharest stock market opens in the red on Monday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session with almost all indices down and a turnover of 3.5 million RON (727,359 euros) 15 minutes into business, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, lost 0.25 percent, while the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares dropped 0.20 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.21 percent down, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK went down 0.31 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies lost 0.17 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG inched up 0.14 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Zentiva (4 percent), Chimcomplex (2.26 percent) and Turbomecanica (1.49 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Dafora (-1.37 percent), Teraplast (-1.25 percent) and Digi (-1.17 percent).