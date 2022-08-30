 
     
Building permits issued in first seven months of 2022 decrease by 9.4pct

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

he number of building permits issued in the first seven months of 2022 in Romania decreased by 9.4% as against the similar period in 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

January-July, 2022, 26,577 permits were issued.

Decreases were reported in all development regions: Nord-Est (-629 permits), Sud-Muntenia (-599), Bucharest-Ilfov (-418), Vest (-299), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-279) , Sud-Est (-273), Nord-Vest (-241) and Centru (-27).

In July 2022, 3,865 building permits were issued for residential buildings, down 3.8% from June 2022 and 21% from July 2021.

According to INS, in July 2022, there was a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-21%) and an increase in the total usable area (+0.5%) as against the same month of the previous year.

The decrease (-1,026 permits) in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings is reflected in all development regions: Nord-Vest (-212 permits), Bucharest-Ilfov (-187), Nord-Est (-152 ), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-145), Sud-Muntenia (-100), Sud-Est (-98), Vest (-72) and Centru (-60).

In July 2022, there was an annual decrease in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-18.5%) and an increase in the total usable area (+0.8%).

The increase in the usable area (+2,116 sq.m.) in the building permits issued for non-residential buildings is reflected in the following development regions: Sud-Muntenia (+16,122 sq.m.), Centru (+14,921), Sud-Est (+4,063) and Nord-Est (+2,573). Decreases were reported in the following development regions: Vest (-15,639 sq.m.), Bucharest-Ilfov (-10,782), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-7,066) and Nord-Vest (-2,076).

In July 2022, 3,865 building permits were issued for residential buildings (-3.8%) for a total usable area of ??1,143,214 sq.m. (+19.5%). Of the total building permits for residential buildings, 67.9% are for the rural area.

Also in July 2022, there was a monthly decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-152 permits). The decrease is reflected in the following development regions: Nord-Vest (-105 permits), Vest and Bucharest-Ilfov (-27 each), Sud-Vest Oltenia and Centru (-26 each) and Sud-Est ( -10).

Increases were reported in Nord-Est (+38 permits) and Sud-Muntenia (+31) development regions.

In July 2022, 527 building permits were issued for non-residential buildings (-8.7%) for a total usable area of 255,945 sq.m. (+2.9%). On a monthly basis, that was an increase (+7,199 m2) in the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings.

The increase is reflected in the following development regions: Centru (+46,016 sq.m.), Sud-Muntenia (+17,678) and Nord-Est (+7,342). Decreases were reported in the following development regions: Nord-Vest (-36,194 sq.m.), Bucharest-Ilfov (-15,902), Sud-Est (-4,182), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-3,839) and Vest (-3,720), told Agerpres.

