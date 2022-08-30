Building permits issued in first seven months of 2022 decrease by 9.4pct

he number of building permits issued in the first seven months of 2022 in Romania decreased by 9.4% as against the similar period in 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

January-July, 2022, 26,577 permits were issued.

Decreases were reported in all development regions: Nord-Est (-629 permits), Sud-Muntenia (-599), Bucharest-Ilfov (-418), Vest (-299), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-279) , Sud-Est (-273), Nord-Vest (-241) and Centru (-27).

In July 2022, 3,865 building permits were issued for residential buildings, down 3.8% from June 2022 and 21% from July 2021.

According to INS, in July 2022, there was a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-21%) and an increase in the total usable area (+0.5%) as against the same month of the previous year.

The decrease (-1,026 permits) in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings is reflected in all development regions: Nord-Vest (-212 permits), Bucharest-Ilfov (-187), Nord-Est (-152 ), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-145), Sud-Muntenia (-100), Sud-Est (-98), Vest (-72) and Centru (-60).

In July 2022, there was an annual decrease in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-18.5%) and an increase in the total usable area (+0.8%).

The increase in the usable area (+2,116 sq.m.) in the building permits issued for non-residential buildings is reflected in the following development regions: Sud-Muntenia (+16,122 sq.m.), Centru (+14,921), Sud-Est (+4,063) and Nord-Est (+2,573). Decreases were reported in the following development regions: Vest (-15,639 sq.m.), Bucharest-Ilfov (-10,782), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-7,066) and Nord-Vest (-2,076).

In July 2022, 3,865 building permits were issued for residential buildings (-3.8%) for a total usable area of ??1,143,214 sq.m. (+19.5%). Of the total building permits for residential buildings, 67.9% are for the rural area.

Also in July 2022, there was a monthly decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-152 permits). The decrease is reflected in the following development regions: Nord-Vest (-105 permits), Vest and Bucharest-Ilfov (-27 each), Sud-Vest Oltenia and Centru (-26 each) and Sud-Est ( -10).

Increases were reported in Nord-Est (+38 permits) and Sud-Muntenia (+31) development regions.

In July 2022, 527 building permits were issued for non-residential buildings (-8.7%) for a total usable area of 255,945 sq.m. (+2.9%). On a monthly basis, that was an increase (+7,199 m2) in the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings.

The increase is reflected in the following development regions: Centru (+46,016 sq.m.), Sud-Muntenia (+17,678) and Nord-Est (+7,342). Decreases were reported in the following development regions: Nord-Vest (-36,194 sq.m.), Bucharest-Ilfov (-15,902), Sud-Est (-4,182), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-3,839) and Vest (-3,720), told Agerpres.