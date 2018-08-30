Business Environment Ministry launching online Business Romania platform to promote Romanian companies

The Business Environment Ministry launched on Thursday the online Business Romania platform, where business people and companies can join and interact to exchange information and create partnerships, Paula Pirvanescu, senior official with the Ministry of Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), said Thursday.

She attended the opening of the International Business Forum, which takes place at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, August 30-31."We all wanted this platform, we all wanted to cut through red tape, we all want to reach our dream figures and not be dependent on the government," said Pirvanescu.She invited business people to join the platform and build a profile to interact with other companies and public bodies."The Business Romania Platform is team-working between us, public representatives, and the Romanian business community. Please take part in building it, because this platform will be a portal for the presentation of all business operators, all central and local administration bodies that want to promote their country, local and regional projects. We are making an investment mapping of Romania as a whole."She mentioned some of benefits that a company finds on this platform."If I am a Romanian furniture maker and want first of all the internationalisation of my products on foreign markets or I want to find a subcontractor or a business partner I come to the Business Romania platform and find it. We want this platform to have not only national coverage but for the entire business environment. It will be a match-making between businesses and the government."