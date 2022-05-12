 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

BVB stocks opens Thursday trading session lower

www.agerpres.ro
Bursa de Valori București

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks started lower on Thursday, with the BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declining 1.45% 55 minutes into the session.

The BET-Plus index, reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks, shrank by 1.45%, while the BET-FI index of the SIFs financial stocks was down 0.52%. The BET-NG index of 10 utilities stocks was also down 1.59%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 1.40%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, lost 0.98% of its value.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies fell by 1.01%.

The total value of the trades amounted to 8.644 million lei (1.747 million euros).

According to BVB, the largest increases were posted by Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A (TRANSI) + 5.07%; Transgaz (TGN) + 2.42%, and Nuclearelectrica (SNN) + 1.81%.

On the other hand, lower values were reported by Cos Targoviste S.A (COS) -14.44%; OMV Petrom (SNP) -7.54%, and Condmag (COMI) -7.14%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.