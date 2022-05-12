BVB stocks opens Thursday trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks started lower on Thursday, with the BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declining 1.45% 55 minutes into the session.

The BET-Plus index, reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks, shrank by 1.45%, while the BET-FI index of the SIFs financial stocks was down 0.52%. The BET-NG index of 10 utilities stocks was also down 1.59%.At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 1.40%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, lost 0.98% of its value.The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies fell by 1.01%.The total value of the trades amounted to 8.644 million lei (1.747 million euros).According to BVB, the largest increases were posted by Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A (TRANSI) + 5.07%; Transgaz (TGN) + 2.42%, and Nuclearelectrica (SNN) + 1.81%.On the other hand, lower values were reported by Cos Targoviste S.A (COS) -14.44%; OMV Petrom (SNP) -7.54%, and Condmag (COMI) -7.14%.