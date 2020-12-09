Capital City's prefect Berbeceanu: At this point there is no scenario considered in which Bucharest will be quarantined

The prefect of the Capital City, Traian Berbeceanu, on Wednesday stated that there is no scenario considered, at this point, in which Bucharest will be quarantined, according to AGERPRES.

"I also saw the statement made by Mr Vlad Voiculescu and it wasn't like the mass-media claimed he or the authorities said about placing Bucharest under quarantine. At this point we do not consider such scenario and I am absolutely sure that, through observing the legal norms already in place, we can avoid taking harsher measures. For it's unnatural to take additional measures as long as they are not observed. We can take any kind of measures, after all, but if we do not ensure their observance it's for nothing," Berbeceanu said at a meeting with the representatives of several control bodies.

The prefect also mentioned that he cannot speak of an elimination of the restrictions in force for the holidays.

He said the Prefect's Office had a meeting with the representatives of the control bodies, such as the Police, Gendarmerie, Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, Consumer's Protection, the Territorial Labour Inspectorate, whose purpose was to strengthen controls related to the observance of the norms in force.