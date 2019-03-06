Carmen Dan and Tudorel Toader in Brussels, at JHA Council, Thursday to Friday

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan and Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader are attending, Thursday and Friday, the Justice and Home Affairs Council taking place in the context of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Within Thursday's internal affairs component, ministers will be informed of the progress made in the negotiations with the European Parliament on Regulation on the European Border and Coast Guard at European level. At the same time, according to the Council's website, they will receive updated information on the current state of play regarding the reform of the Common European Asylum System.

Ministers will also be invited to discuss the current situation and the way forward with regard to the EU response to terrorism. They will receive updated information from the Presidency on the current situation concerning the assurance of free and fair elections and the combating of disinformation. In addition, the adoption by the Council of a proposal to modify the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is envisaged without further discussion.

On Friday, the Justice ministers will focus on electronic evidence. They are going to debate and adopt the Council's position on the directive on the appointment of legal representatives for the purpose of gathering evidence in criminal proceedings. On the same issue of electronic evidence, the Council will discuss the negotiation mandate with the US and - in the context of the international negotiations on the new protocol to the Budapest Convention - the negotiating mandate within the Council of Europe.

In addition, the Ministers of Justice will be provided with updated information on the latest steps taken on the implementation of the EU Prosecutor's Office.