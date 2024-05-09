Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Carmen Iohannis, warmly received at White House by First Lady of United States, Jill Biden

jill biden carmen iohannis

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, warmly welcomed at the White House the wife of the President of Romania, Carmen Iohannis, who is in Washington with the Romanian head of state.

''Carmen, it was so wonderful to have you at the White House after you graciously welcomed me to Romania two years ago.

I will never forget seeing how you and the Romanian people opened your arms to refugees fleeing Ukraine. It was, and still is, truly inspirational,'' Jill Biden wrote on her Facebook account on Thursday.

She accompanied the text with a photo in which she appears with Carmen Iohannis, at the White House, both standing, and another one from her visit to Romania in May 2022. In that photo, the two first ladies are in a classroom at a school in Bucharest, sitting on chairs and holding hands.

President Klaus Iohannis is on a working visit to the USA. On Tuesday, he was received by President Joe Biden at the White House.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.