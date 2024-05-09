Carmen Iohannis, warmly received at White House by First Lady of United States, Jill Biden

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, warmly welcomed at the White House the wife of the President of Romania, Carmen Iohannis, who is in Washington with the Romanian head of state.

''Carmen, it was so wonderful to have you at the White House after you graciously welcomed me to Romania two years ago.

I will never forget seeing how you and the Romanian people opened your arms to refugees fleeing Ukraine. It was, and still is, truly inspirational,'' Jill Biden wrote on her Facebook account on Thursday.

She accompanied the text with a photo in which she appears with Carmen Iohannis, at the White House, both standing, and another one from her visit to Romania in May 2022. In that photo, the two first ladies are in a classroom at a school in Bucharest, sitting on chairs and holding hands.

President Klaus Iohannis is on a working visit to the USA. On Tuesday, he was received by President Joe Biden at the White House.