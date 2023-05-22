Celebration of Balkan Romanianness Day, patron saints of Romanian Orthodox Church in Zagreb

The Balkan Romanianness Day was celebrated on Sunday, together with the patron saints of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Zagreb, Romania's Embassy to Croatia informs in a message posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the same occasion, Romania's ambassador in Zagreb, Constantin-Mihail Grigorie, received the Diploma and the Order of the 'Holy Great Sovereigns Constantine and Helen'.

The patron saints of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Zagreb, Emperors Constantine and Helen, were honored with a liturgy celebrated by Father Nicolae Ceruta, the parish priest of the worship place. The liturgy was followed by a Te Deum for the Romanians who live in the Balkans, in celebration of Balkan Romanianness Day.

After the service, Father Nicolae Ceruta presented ambassador Constantin-Mihail Grigorie with the Diploma and the Order of the 'Holy Great Sovereigns Constantine and Helen', conferred on the Romanian diplomat by Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The high distinction was awarded to the ambassador as a sign of appreciation for the initiative of establishing the Romanian Orthodox Parish in Zagreb and his constant promotion of the Romanian community and values, in continuation of his career-long efforts to obtain the approval for the first church for the Romanian community in Rome, the church of the Romanian community in Istanbul and the renovation of the Romanian church in Sofia.

The diplomat thanked for the honor done to him by the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church by granting him this high distinction, and expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the Blessed Father Daniel for the establishment and endowment of this place of worship.

The Romanian ambassador highlighted the permanent attention he attached to fulfilling his mandates as ambassador to Italy, Bulgaria, Turkey, Russia and Croatia and promote the cause of Romania and the Romanian communities, emphasizing the essential role of the Church in strengthening the unity of Romanians abroad.

The event was attended by members of the Romanian community in Zagreb, the leadership of the Association of Romanians in Croatia, members of the Romanian Embassy to the Republic of Croatia. AGERPRES