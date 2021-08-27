Chairman of Moldova's Parliament to attend meeting of Romanian Parliament in next ordinary session

The new ordinary session of the Romanian Parliament will begin next week with a meeting to which the chairman of the Parliament of Moldova is invited, and the legislative priorities considered by the Senate are in line with the government agenda, Chair of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu said on Friday.

"Next week's session will start primarily with a meeting to which the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova is invited. The priorities are in line with the government agenda; there are joint legislative initiatives with the government and that have to be completed very soon," said Dragu, answering a question on the matter.

She added that the senators have also prepared new legislative initiatives that they would like to see completed by the end of the year, agerpres.ro informs.

"My colleagues prepared this summer a series of new legislative initiatives to be tabled that we would like to see completed by the end of the year," said Dragu.