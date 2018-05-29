Chairman Orban: PNL tables motion against Finance Minister; next week against Economy Minister

The Liberals will table this week a simple motion with the Chamber of Deputies against Finance Ministers Eugen Teodorovici and next week, a simple motion with the Senate against the Minister of Economy, Danut Andrusca, announced on Tuesday National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban.

"PNL made the decision to table this week a simple motion against Finance Ministers Eugen Teodorovici in the Deputies Chamber. The motion directed at the Finance Minister is grounded in the attempt to nationalise pension pillar II, the catastrophic budget execution on the first quarter and the transformation of Eugen Teodorovici who was saying one thing when not yet Finance Minister and who is currently doing everything against what he was saying when he was not the Finance Minister," Orban said in Parliament, at the end of PNL's Executive Bureau.He specified that the Liberals will also table a simple motion against the Economy Minister next week."We have approved the tabling next week of a simple motion against Minister Andrusca, the Economy Minister in PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] Government. The motion will be lodged with the Senate," Orban specified.