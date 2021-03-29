 
     
Chamber of Deputies begins plenum session for debating simple motion on agriculture

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Camera Deputaților

The Chamber of Deputies has begun, on Monday, the debate for the simple motion for agriculture, initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), where the final vote to be cast on Wednesday.

The simple motion is red in the plenum by the PSD deputy, Adrian Chesnoiu.

The social-democrats submitted, last week, in the Chamber of Deputies, a simple motion against the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, titled "Romania's agriculture is attacked by the most dangerous pest - Minister Adrian Nechita Oros".

In the motion, PSD says that it is mandatory for Minister Oros to urgently leave from his position, accusing him that after 17 months of governing he has learned nothing about agriculture and crosses the darkest period because of "the incompetence and amateurism" he has shown.

