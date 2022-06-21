Chamber of Deputies rejects bill providing for two-round mayoral elections

The Chamber of Deputies rejected on Tuesday a bill providing for the election of mayors in two rounds of voting.

The bill initiated in 2016 by People's Movement Party MPs amended to this effect Article 101 of Law No. 115/2015 on the election of local public administration authorities, Local Public Administration Law No. 215/2001, as well as Law No. 393/2004 on the statutes of local elected officials, stating that in case none of the candidates for mayor obtains at least 50 percent plus one of the valid votes cast, the top two candidates shall enter a runoff.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.