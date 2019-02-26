Ciamba underlines need to intensify preparation for efficient management of Brexit process' consequences at interministerial meeting

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba stressed on Tuesday at the interministerial meeting on the Brexit issue the need to intensify the internal preparation efforts for the efficient management of this process' consequences, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

"The Minister-delegate stressed the need to intensify internal preparation efforts and highlighted the responsibility of the national authorities to initiate the necessary measures to effectively manage the consequences of the Brexit process. Were particularly tackled issues concerning the protection of the rights of the British citizens in Romania in the event the withdrawal scenario of the UK from the European Union without an agreement materialises," reads the release issued by MAE.

Minister-delegate George Ciamba reiterated the Romanian Government's commitment to ensure, to a great extent, the continuity of the rights of the British citizens who have exercised their right to free movement in Romania until the time of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, in compliance with the principle of reciprocity. Respecting this commitment entails legislative changes in areas such as right of residence, the right to work, coordination of social security systems, access to education and health services. At the same time, he specified that Romania will continue to pursue the protection of the rights of all Romanian citizens in the UK, regardless of the outcome of the Brexit process.

Representatives of the institutions and relevant ministries attending the meeting stated that they are already working on the implementation of contingency plans and underlined their firm commitment to adequately inform all actors affected by this process.

