Cimpeanu: Ministry of Education is working to estimate the required number of non-invasive tests in schools

The Ministry of Education is working on Monday to estimate the required number of non-invasive, saliva-based tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection to be administered to preschoolers, pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff and kindergartens, Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced in a press conference.

He said that both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health had asked the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices to draw up on Monday the regulatory requirements and the minimum performance requirements to be transmitted to the National Office for Central Procurement.

The Minister stated that the intensification of control actions in schools is also being considered in order to verify the observance of the sanitary rules."Both the joint ministerial order which provides for the intensification of control actions in schools in order to verify the sanitary safety conditions on the part of the two ministries involved in the joint order - the Ministry of Health, through DSP, and the Ministry of Education, through the County School Inspectorates, and the Interior Ministry, following today's discussions, it was decided to intensify these control actions in order to verify the observance of the sanitary rules in the schools," Cimpeanu explained.