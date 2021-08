Cimpeanu: Parents to express agreement or disagreement with their child immunisation in standard form

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday that at the beginning of the school year a standard form will be distributed to parents through which they will be able to express their agreement or disagreement regarding the immunisation of their children in schools.

Cimpeanu said that over 185,000 employees in the education system are immunised, but there will be another total to be announced on September 8. He announced that on Wednesday a joint order of the ministers of education and health will be signed regarding the requirements for the resumption of in-person schooling.