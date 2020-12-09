 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu announces PSD deputy loses fight with COVID

Antena 3
Marcel Ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday that Buzau social-democrat MP Sebastian Radu "lost the fight with this treacherous virus", according to AGERPRES.

"I received one of the most painful news this morning. My good friend and colleague Sebastian Radu lost the battle with this treacherous virus. A true friend, a man who always put others first, a man who leaves an immense void in the souls of those who knew him. God rest your soul, Sebi! You will remain in our souls forever! Condolences to the family! We are with you", Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Sebastian Radu - PSD deputy from Buzau - was a member of the Health Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.