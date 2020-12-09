Ciolacu announces PSD deputy loses fight with COVID

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday that Buzau social-democrat MP Sebastian Radu "lost the fight with this treacherous virus", according to AGERPRES.

"I received one of the most painful news this morning. My good friend and colleague Sebastian Radu lost the battle with this treacherous virus. A true friend, a man who always put others first, a man who leaves an immense void in the souls of those who knew him. God rest your soul, Sebi! You will remain in our souls forever! Condolences to the family! We are with you", Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Sebastian Radu - PSD deputy from Buzau - was a member of the Health Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.