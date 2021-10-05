 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu: For now, PSD has only one decision to make - to call for early polls

puterea.ro
Marcel Ciolacu

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has only one decision to make right now - early elections, while it looks to create a political majority, a government of specialists until the eventual election, PSD lader Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday.

"The ball is in the president's hands. The Constitution also says so," the Social Democrat leader said after the censure motion against the government led by Florin Citu has been adopted by Parliament.

Asked about possible consultations at Cotroceni with President Klaus Iohannis, Ciolacu replied: "We are going to wait for the invitation from the President of Romania and then, in the forums of the Social Democratic Party, we are going to decide whether to go or not."

He underscored the need to overcome the "moment of political hysteria" and enter "a responsible and constitutional area."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.