Ciolacu: For now, PSD has only one decision to make - to call for early polls

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has only one decision to make right now - early elections, while it looks to create a political majority, a government of specialists until the eventual election, PSD lader Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday.

"The ball is in the president's hands. The Constitution also says so," the Social Democrat leader said after the censure motion against the government led by Florin Citu has been adopted by Parliament.

Asked about possible consultations at Cotroceni with President Klaus Iohannis, Ciolacu replied: "We are going to wait for the invitation from the President of Romania and then, in the forums of the Social Democratic Party, we are going to decide whether to go or not."He underscored the need to overcome the "moment of political hysteria" and enter "a responsible and constitutional area."