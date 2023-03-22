Ciolacu says state should supplement EC compensation for farmers affected by influx of grain from Ukraine

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President, Marcel Ciolacu says that the Romanian state should supplement the compensation granted by the European Commission to Romanian farmers affected by the influx of grain from Ukraine.

"I think that at this moment the Romanian state must intervene and increase, in addition to this sum. It is very easy to look for culprits. I think that farmers, first and foremost, are waiting for solutions at this moment. (...) I believe that the Romanian state has an obligation towards the farmers. We must come up with a solution to supplement this amount," he said on Europa FM.

In his opinion, the total amount allocated by the European Commission for these compensations was "ridiculous" compared to the effort made by the affected states.

"The amount received from the Commission, the total budget allocated for these compensations, was a ridiculous amount compared to the effort, not only of Romania and Poland, but also of Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the most affected countries. Secondly, certain criteria were made that disadvantaged Romania, but also disadvantaged Hungary - it did not receive any compensation. The Czech Republic, no compensation. Slovakia, no compensation. (...) The sum seems way too small to me. The fact that we remained among the three states that received a certain amount, 10 million, is a good thing. The bad thing: the expectations, especially from the farmers, were much higher. We cannot compare the cultivated area in Poland with the cultivated area in Romania. We can't even make comparisons between Romania and Bulgaria", he explained.

According to the PSD leader, the representatives of the six affected countries should have had "more applied" discussions with the European Commission, told Agerpres.