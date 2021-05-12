Ciolacu: We discussed with Paolo Gentiloni, European Economy Commissioner, about saving PNRR

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Tuesday that he had discussed with Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for the Economy, about the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, stating that considering "how bad things look now, Prime Minister Florin Citu will return again empty-handed from Brussels", agerpres reports.

He stated that, unlike the Romanian Government, the European Commission (EC) understood the importance of dialogue with the Social Democratic Party.

"Today we discussed with Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for the Economy about how we can save the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Unlike the Romanian Government, the European Commission understood the importance of dialogue with the Social Democratic Party. Considering how bad things look now, Prime Minister Citu will return from Brussels empty-handed. While most states have sent their national plans to the European Commission, PNL and USR do not even follow the basic rules required by the EC,'' Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.In his opinion, "the Government have not yet understood that this money is for the development of Romania and not for feeding the political clientele before their internal elections"."I thank Commissioner Gentiloni for the constructive dialogue and especially for reiterating the European Commission's support for an in-depth dialogue with all political forces, trade unions, employers and civil society on PNRR," the PSD chief added.